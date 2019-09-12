The new 200-foot observation wheel at Union Station will open Oct. 1.
The St. Louis Wheel, as it is known, will also take riders on a soft opening day on Sept. 30 as part of a 125th anniversary celebration of Union Station.
The wheel has 42 climate controlled gondolas, and each can hold up to eight people. The wheel’s 1.6 million LED lights will flash at night in nearly endless color combinations.
The wheel is just one part of the $187 million train complex at the former train station turned shopping mall. The St. Louis Aquarium is set to open in mid-December.
As part of the anniversary celebration on Sept. 30, people can ride the wheel from 12-10 p.m. The St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain will open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. The movie “Meet Me in St. Louis” will be shown outside near some fire pits.
The St. Louis Wheel sits on the southwest corner of the train station complex, near the aquarium entrance, between the train tracks and Lombardo’s Trattoria.
St. Louis Union Station, designed by architect Theodore Link, opened to the public on Sept. 1, 1894.
These St. Louis places are celebrating milestones this year
Anniversaries
50: Left Bank Books
Many bookstores have come and gone, but Left Bank has lasted for five decades. Started on July 11, 1969, during the Vietnam War, its Washington University student founders sold anti-establishment texts. The store has been in its Central West End home since 1977 — after Kris Kleindienst and two other people scraped together $1,000 each to save the store. Through the years, its owners and managers had to become more savvy at business to survive enormous changes in retail, including megastores and online behemoth Amazon.
Kleindienst says selling books “should still be about great literature. We still are more about the content than the profit.” But during her 45 years, she says, the “biggest change has been, in a weird way, the tremendous growth in our industry.” Being adaptable has meant they could keep selling great literature.
This year, the store is helping organize the third book festival in the Central West End and continuing its young Not So Late Night, a program to showcase upcoming writers of color. A birthday bash with music and refreshments is planned for July 13, with details to come.
By Jane Henderson
125: Union Station
At 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 1, 1894, the first train pulled into St. Louis Union Station. It brought with it a new era for transportation and the city, and for a while the station was one of the largest and busiest in the world. It ushered in visitors to the St. Louis World’s Fair, and the famous picture of President Harry S. Truman holding the newspaper with the “Dewey Defeats Truman” was shot here. On Halloween night of 1978 at 11:39 p.m., the last passenger train left the station.
In 1985, it reopened as a “festival marketplace” with shops and restaurants, though few businesses remained by the time Lodging Hospitality Management bought it in 2012.
Today, you can catch a 3D light show and cocktail at the restored Grand Hall, where thousands of passengers once gathered to catch their trains. This summer, you’ll be able to catch a ride in a 200-foot Ferris wheel, and later this year, the old train shed and mall space will reopen as the St. Louis Aquarium.
By Valerie Schremp Hahn
90: Fox Theatre
Located in what has come to be known as the Grand Center Arts District, the 90-year-old Fox Theatre is a go-to destination for theatergoers who expect — and more often than not, experience — spectacular entertainment. Recent offerings at the theater have included touring productions of “Aladdin,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Les Miserables.” And in its long history, music acts from Liberace to Lady Gaga have graced its stage.
When it opened in January 1929, the Fox was a movie house, which is not surprising, inasmuch as it was built by movie producer William Fox, of 20th Century Fox fame. Although the theater closed in 1978, it rebounded with a renovation that led to its reopening in 1982.
With several other tweaks and improvements in ensuing years — and must-see attractions such as the musicals “Wicked,” “The Book of Mormon” and “Hamilton” — the Fox Theatre has secured its status as an essential St. Louis performing-arts venue.
By Calvin Wilson
50: St. Louis Children’s Zoo
On June 14, 1969, the opening day of the St. Louis Children’s Zoo, even the mayor had a rough time getting his 4-year-old to damper his excitement.
Mayor Alfonso Cervantes’ son, Cory, patted a python, admired baby chicks and said he liked the goats best. But he left the mayor waiting by the circular slide for at least 15 minutes. “Just one more time now, Cory,” Cervantes was heard saying repeatedly, “without a great deal of confidence in his voice,” according to a newspaper report.
The Charles H. Yalem Children’s Zoo, named after the business executive who donated $250,000 to the cause, included Carolyn the baby elephant and cages built at a preschooler’s level. Gyo Obata designed the space, saying he wanted to create a garden for children, “not something sentimentalized or corny like most children’s zoos.” One of the most unique aspects of the zoo at the time was a nursery for baby animals, which the public could view.
Admission was 25 cents.
In 1997, it underwent a $5 million renovation and was renamed the Emerson Electric Children’s Zoo after that company donated $3 million. It is now home to nearly 300 animals, including goats, meerkats, alpacas, sheep, birds, Matschie’s tree kangaroo, reptiles and amphibians.
By Valerie Schremp Hahn
50: St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown St. Louis
Joseph McGlynn Jr. will lead the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown St. Louis this year, which says something because he’s 85 years old and founded the parade 50 years ago.
“Arranging that first year’s parade in 1970 was horrendous,” McGlynn said in a 1974 interview with the Post-Dispatch. “People thought I was crazy. I encountered almost nothing but apathy. When I asked for bands or people to build floats or take time out for the parade, all were reluctant, to put it mildly. Particularly, the Irish-Americans. To make sure I would have one band, I had to hire one, the first and last time we paid anyone to take part.”
McGlynn and the Notre Dame Club of St. Louis arranged the first parade, which included Mayor Alfonso Cervantes, Patrick Walsh, who was the Irish Consul General in Chicago, and a band of marchers and floats.
Many marchers called McGlynn in the early hours before the parade, wanting to drop out because of the snow. He threatened to exclude them from future parades if they ditched him.
The next year, Ireland’s Prime Minister Jack Lynch attended, after McGlynn made a personal call to Lynch’s home. Other Irish dignitaries followed through the years.
Nowadays, organizers say more than 350,000 people attend the parade in good weather. This year’s parade, which will be a salute to its 50th anniversary, will feature more than 130 units, including floats, bands and giant balloons.
By Valerie Schremp Hahn
90: Ted Drewes Frozen Custard
Fun fact: When Ted Drewes Sr. opened his first frozen-custard stand in 1929, he did so in Florida, not St. Louis. His first local frozen-custard stand opened the next year on Natural Bridge Road. No matter. Ted Drewes Frozen Custard has become as synonymous with St. Louis as the Gateway Arch or the Cardinals, and a visit to its iconic Chippewa Street or South Grand Boulevard stands is an essential summertime (or almost anytime) activity.
Owner and general manager Travis Dillon said Ted Drewes will celebrate the occasion of its 90th anniversary this year, though the exact plans are not yet finalized. “I think we’re lucky,” Dillon said. “I really do.”
By Ian Froeb
50: West County Center
In these uneasy times for brick-and-mortar retail businesses, five years is a long time to exist, much less 50 years. But the West County Center, with its iconic dove sign, has been drawing shoppers to its convenient Des Peres location since 1969.
With more than 100 stores on two levels, plus plenty of places to eat and drink, the mall draws crowds year ‘round, and especially near the holidays.
The original mall was mostly demolished in 2001 and redeveloped in 2002 into the structure that stands today. The JC Penney store, which was even open during the renovation, is the only store to offer unbroken service over the mall’s 50 years. Now anchored by Macy’s and Nordstrom too, the mall’s original anchors were Famous-Barr and the Penney store.
By Daniel Neman
20: Sheldon Art Galleries
The gallery part of Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries is younger than its elder partner. But in its first two decades, it’s put on 327 exhibitions, aiming now for about a dozen a year. Offering shows featuring “local, national and international artists, free of charge to the community, is something we are particularly proud of,” says Olivia Lahs-Gonzales, director of the galleries.
Some of those exhibitions have traveled elsewhere, such as “Josephine Baker: Image and Icon,” which went to the National Portrait Gallery in Washington after celebrating the dancer’s 100th birthday here in 2006.
The gallery staff wants to reflect the diversity of the area, Lahs-Gonzales says, and is exploring new technology and interactive art along with keeping abreast of the art world’s new mediums. The gallery officially turned 20 last year, but it is celebrating its anniversary throughout the current season.
By Jane Henderson
15: Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis
A close neighbor of the Pulitzer Foundation and Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries, the Contemporary Art Museum moved in late 2003 to its current concrete and glass space on Washington Boulevard. The building was designed by Brad Cloepfil, who with the museum’s board, managed to get the city to take down an awkward streetlight next to his new building.
The institution, which grew from a small gallery founded in 1980 under a different name, was created to give the city a place “where dialogue about contemporary art was primary,” says executive director Lisa Melandri.
Known as CAM, the museum has no permanent collection, instead mounting about six diverse exhibitions a year in its Main Gallery along with some smaller ones. It has both launched careers and brought in established figures, who often participate in lectures and programs for young artists. The museum’s audience has been growing through the years, Melandri says. As it celebrates its 15th season, Melandri looks to the future. “We want to be a living room for St. Louis where more and more people feel comfortable.”
By Jane Henderson
50: Diner’s Delight
Gate District restaurant Diner’s Delight celebrates its 50th anniversary on Tuesday with $5 plates of its signature soul food, including fried chicken, baked chicken, salisbury steak and smothered pork chops. (That $5 does include Diner’s Delight’s sides. It does not include tax.)
Mark Houston, who operates Diner’s Delight with his brother, Greg Houston, and their mother and the restaurant’s founder, Jo Alma Houston, said the secret to Diner’s Delight’s 50 years is “keeping the food at a reasonable price, keeping the food at the same consistency and treating people right.”
By Ian Froeb
150: St. Louis Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center
Architect William Rumbold designed the landmark domed building of the St. Louis Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center, which opened at 5300 Arsenal Street in 1869 and was then called the St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum. Rumbold had also designed the dome of the Old Courthouse and was a consultant to the designers of the U.S. Capitol building.
The building opened with 127 people, and after several expansions held about 4,000 people in the 1950s. The hospital opened under a “moral model,” with patients given the chance to do restorative work in the countryside and live with caregivers who treated them as family. As beds filled and spilled out into the hallways, the hospital became a place where patients simply existed.
Now, about 175 people live in the center’s hospital building and in communal cottages. They take part in therapy and activities with the goal of safely integrating back into society. The average length of stay is about five to seven years.
Part of the building designed by Rumbold is still in use, but as offices and a conference space.
By Valerie Schremp Hahn
The date the center opened was incorrect in an earlier version.
150: Missouri Meerschaum Co.
The reason that Washington, Mo., is the corn cob pipe capital of the world turns 150 this year. The Missouri Meerschaum Co. has manufactured corn cob pipes continuously since 1869. Legend has it that a farmer made a pipe out of a corn cob, and he liked it so much he asked woodworker Henry Tibbe to make some more on his lathe. Tibbe made some more and sold them in his woodworking shop, and then sold them full-time.
H. Tibbe & Son Co. became Missouri Meerschaum Co. in 1907 (the word “meerschaum” comes from a type of clay used to make high-end pipes).
Today, the factory makes all types of corn cob pipes, for the serious smoker and for tourists just wanting a souvenir.
By Valerie Schremp Hahn
100: League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis
One hundred years old this year, the Metro St. Louis League of Women’s Voters was founded before women could even vote. The cause of suffrage — the right for women to vote — was one of the reasons it was founded (the Missouri League was created the same year). But the League was also formed to educate the women who would eventually be voting about the political issues of the day.
The League is still educating voters about the candidates and issues, and actively pushes for everything from the Equal Rights Amendment to health care rights, from rights for women in the courts to equal education for all.
“We never advocate for candidates or parties, but we’re still advocating for some of the same issues we advocated for in 1919, for women and children,” said the local organization’s co-president Nancy Miller.
The league plans to celebrate its 100th anniversary with a Centennial Tea on March 24. Former Sen. Jean Carnahan will speak at the event at the St. Louis Woman’s Club. For more info, go to lwvstl.org/CentennialTea.html.
By Daniel Neman
125: Nestlé Purina PetCare Co.
The mighty Nestlé Purina PetCare Co. had its humble beginnings 125 years ago as the Robinson-Danforth Commission Co. Horse feed was its business until four years later, when it also started selling a cracked-wheat cereal called Ralston Whole-Wheat Cereal.
A name change — the first of several — and a catchy red-and-white checkerboard logo came in 1902, and the World’s Fair in 1904 popularized their products across America.
After a host of acquisitions and mergers, Purina has been owned since 2001 by the Swiss company Nestlé SA. The Purina PetCare division, which is still headquartered in St. Louis, makes dog food, cat food and cat litter. You can visit Purina Farms in Gray Summit for canine performances, wagon rides and animal demonstrations.
Celebrations began in January with the unveiling of the Danforth Diaries. Founder William H. Danforth kept a personal set of diaries and journals from 1908 until shortly before his death in 1955. Gifted to the company by the Danforth family last year, the diaries are now on display in the St. Louis headquarters lobby.
By Daniel Neman
50: Bartolino’s
There is Northern Italian food. There is Southern Italian food. And then there is St. Louis Italian food, a style all to itself.
For 50 years, Bartolino’s has been an institution, serving up St. Louis sweet Italian food one plate of pasta at a time. And veal milanese. And salad with house dressing. And risotto with sausage. And St. Louis-style pizza.
Sort of named for one of its founders, Bart Saracino, the Bartolino’s mini-empire now extends to two Bartolino’s restaurants (one in South County, the other in the Drury Lane Hotel on Hampton Avenue a couple of blocks north of the original location) along with two Chris’ pancake houses.
By Daniel Neman
80: Schnucks
Edwin Schnuck had already been selling wholesale meats for two years when his wife, Anna, opened the family’s first retail store in 1939. It was a candy shop.
Eighty years later, the Schnucks grocery store chain boasts 125 locations from Indiana to Wisconsin, though the vast majority are in the St. Louis region. It’s still family run, and each store is geared subtly to the neighborhood in which it is found. Some offer more kosher food, while others might have a wider selection of cheese.
By Daniel Neman
165: Dierbergs
The oldest grocery store in the area by far is Dierbergs. Now celebrating its 165th anniversary, the venerable 25-store chain predates Budweiser, predates the Eads Bridge — it even predates the Civil War. Franklin Pierce was president when a general store called the Creve Coeur House opened in 1854 on what is now Olive Boulevard just east of Interstate 270.
The Dierberg family bought the store in 1914 and expanded it several years later. Today, nearly all of the chain’s outlets are clustered in the St. Louis area (none is in the city), with one outpost holding its own in Osage Beach, Mo.
By Daniel Neman