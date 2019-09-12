Subscribe for 99¢

The new 200-foot observation wheel at Union Station will open Oct. 1.

The St. Louis Wheel, as it is known, will also take riders on a soft opening day on Sept. 30 as part of a 125th anniversary celebration of Union Station.

The wheel has 42 climate controlled gondolas, and each can hold up to eight people. The wheel’s 1.6 million LED lights will flash at night in nearly endless color combinations.

The wheel is just one part of the $187 million train complex at the former train station turned shopping mall. The St. Louis Aquarium is set to open in mid-December.

As part of the anniversary celebration on Sept. 30, people can ride the wheel from 12-10 p.m. The St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain will open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. The movie “Meet Me in St. Louis” will be shown outside near some fire pits.

The St. Louis Wheel sits on the southwest corner of the train station complex, near the aquarium entrance, between the train tracks and Lombardo’s Trattoria.

St. Louis Union Station, designed by architect Theodore Link, opened to the public on Sept. 1, 1894.

