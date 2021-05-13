Closed 18 months, refreshed Grant's Farm will reopen May 28 with new attractions

St. Louis, you can feed baby goats again.

Grant’s Farm, which has been closed for normal operations since last year because of the pandemic, will resume full operations May 28, officials there announced Thursday.

To keep attendance numbers at a safe level, guests are asked to make parking reservations online before visiting. Guests can reserve a 30-minute arrival time window between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and stay as long as they like.

Guests can still enjoy familiar favorites: tram rides through the park, the carousel, animal shows, goat feeding, renovated and expanded parakeet feeding, camel rides, Clydesdale stables, Tier Garden and Hospitality Bar, where yes, guests 21 and older can still enjoy two sample beers.

“While we’ve been closed in terms of what people have been used to for 18 months, we used that 18 months to learn and help ourselves get better,” said general manager Scott Smith, who took over the job this year.

In addition to the expanded parakeet feeding experience, the farm has taken on a series of partnerships, including one with Midwest Dairy. Guests can learn about dairy and where foods come from in a new sponsored exhibit, as well as get a chance to interact with six breeds of dairy cows.