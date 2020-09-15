Grant's Farm, closed since the pandemic, will reopen in October for drive-thru Halloween event

Grant’s Farm hasn’t opened to the public since the pandemic, but they have been busy transforming the grounds to offer a first-ever Halloween Drive-Through Experience.

The event starts Oct. 1 and runs through the 31st.

“The Grant’s Farm new Halloween Drive-Through Experience offers guests a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to drive through both the Tiergarten and Deer Park in their own vehicles, something we’ve never done since opening to the public in 1954,” Jeff Knapper, Director of Heritage at Anheuser-Busch, said in a statement released Tuesday.

Guests will check in at the Grant’s Farm parking lot, and from their vehicles they’ll explore the Tiergarten, which has been transformed into a medieval castle complete with spiders, witches and some of the farm’s animals.

They’ll then drive through the Deer Park, where they’ll see spooky scenes such as a campground, graveyard and an alien landing spot.

Each vehicle with children inside will get a complimentary bag of candy, and guests can buy family packages that include drinks and snacks.

The event is on Thursdays through Sunday nights through Oct. 31 and costs $40 per vehicle. Reservations are required, and buses and RVs will not be allowed.