 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grant's Farm, closed since the pandemic, will reopen in October for drive-thru Halloween event
0 comments

Grant's Farm, closed since the pandemic, will reopen in October for drive-thru Halloween event

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Grant's Farm to open it's 65th season with new animals

Two of four of the four new female water buffalo from Southeast Asia occupy area of Grant's Farm on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, that was once used by elephants. The water buffalo are a new species of animal at the park. Males will be introduced as the park is adding to its herds of animals by ensuring more procreation among them. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Grant’s Farm hasn’t opened to the public since the pandemic, but they have been busy transforming the grounds to offer a first-ever Halloween Drive-Through Experience.

The event starts Oct. 1 and runs through the 31st.

“The Grant’s Farm new Halloween Drive-Through Experience offers guests a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to drive through both the Tiergarten and Deer Park in their own vehicles, something we’ve never done since opening to the public in 1954,” Jeff Knapper, Director of Heritage at Anheuser-Busch, said in a statement released Tuesday.

Guests will check in at the Grant’s Farm parking lot, and from their vehicles they’ll explore the Tiergarten, which has been transformed into a medieval castle complete with spiders, witches and some of the farm’s animals.

They’ll then drive through the Deer Park, where they’ll see spooky scenes such as a campground, graveyard and an alien landing spot.

Each vehicle with children inside will get a complimentary bag of candy, and guests can buy family packages that include drinks and snacks.

The event is on Thursdays through Sunday nights through Oct. 31 and costs $40 per vehicle. Reservations are required, and buses and RVs will not be allowed.

Grant’s Farm is at 10501 Gravois Road in the Affton area.

For more information, visit www.grantsfarm.com.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports