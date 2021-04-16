Grant's Farm to reopen in May with small group experiences

Grant’s Farm will welcome guests back for the first time this year with a Deer Park Adventure experience, available for small groups of up to 10 people.

Tours are set to begin May 1, and reservations, which are available now, are required.

Grant’s Farm, in the Affton area, is working to expand its capacity as safety guidelines evolve. The small group tours are meant to help staff and the farm figure things out in a safe manner before opening up to more guests.

The Deer Park Adventure costs $350 per group and includes two parking spots and a cooler of soda and water.

For now, the small groups will get to tour areas not reachable by tram, and meet and hand-feed animals like water buffalo and watusi. Guests can also glimpse at the Busch estate and Grant’s cabin, and bottle-feed the goats at the Tiergarten.

Guests can upgrade with a snack pack for $25, adults with a cooler of Anheuser-Busch products for $50. Adult guests will still be able to sip a free beer at the end, and children can enjoy a free soda or water. The experience is available Tuesdays-Sundays.

Grant’s Farm is also hiring in a variety of areas.