 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Great Forest Park Balloon Race to return Sept. 17-18
0 comments
alert

Great Forest Park Balloon Race to return Sept. 17-18

{{featured_button_text}}

For fans of the Great Forest Park Balloon Race, which didn’t take place last year due to the pandemic, things are looking up.

The 49th annual race and festival, which involves more than 50 balloons, will return Sept. 17-18 to Forest Park, organizers announced this week.

Last year, organizers reimagined the event as a series of “Lift Up St. Louis” tribute flights to honor essential workers, educators, healthcare workers and people standing up for change. The sentiments of gratitude and strength shown during those flights will remain, organizers said.

The event will take place at the Emerson Central Fields, with the Balloon Glow Sept. 17 and the race on the 18th.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lindsay 'grateful to be of service', touts vaccine

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports