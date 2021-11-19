 Skip to main content
'Hamilton' ticket sales announced
Hamilton

Members of the national touring company of "Hamilton" 

 Photo by Joan Marcus

Single tickets for "Hamilton," which is part of the Fox Theatre's 2021-2022 Broadway Series, go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 29.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical about politician Alexander Hamilton is scheduled to run April 12 through May 15. A maximum of eight tickets may be purchased per account.

Once the show opens, a lottery for $10 seats will be held for all performances.

Tickets will be available through MetroTix.com and the Fox box office. For more information: HamiltonMusical.com.

