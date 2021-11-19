'Hamilton' ticket sales announced

Single tickets for "Hamilton," which is part of the Fox Theatre's 2021-2022 Broadway Series, go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 29.
-
Chicago restaurant Saucy Porka to open St. Louis location
-
Where to gaze at twinkling holiday lights — up close or from a distance — in the St. Louis area
-
Chef’s talents outshine Café La Vie’s generic name, hidden location
-
Winter markets, Christmas parades, Santa visits have season feeling normal again
-
Daughtry cancels tour including show at the Factory after Chris Daughtry family tragedy
Lin-Manuel Miranda's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical about politician Alexander Hamilton is scheduled to run April 12 through May 15. A maximum of eight tickets may be purchased per account.
Once the show opens, a lottery for $10 seats will be held for all performances.
Tickets will be available through MetroTix.com and the Fox box office. For more information: HamiltonMusical.com.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Calvin Wilson
Calvin Wilson is theater critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today