Happy birthday, Robert Wadlow! Alton's gentle giant was born 104 years ago

We still celebrate Robert Wadlow as the tallest man in recorded history. He was born at home in Alton on Feb. 22, 1918, and grew to an astounding 8 feet 11.1 inches. He died at age 22.

But even today, we celebrate his birthday. He would have been 104 years old this year.

Old Bakery Beer Co. will host a birthday party for Wadlow 4-8 p.m. Feb. 22. The brewer will tap its seasonal Double IPA, called the Gentle Giant, which was Wadlow’s nickname. Starting at 6 p.m., Miss Jubilee and the Yas Yas Boys will play music, and a commemorative Wadlow glass will be available to buy while supplies last.

Old Bakery Beer, at 400 Landmarks Boulevard, also has a life-size wall mural of Wadlow. For more information, visit oldbakerybeer.com/eventcalendar.

To learn more about Wadlow, check out our 2018 story written in honor of his 100th birthday.

