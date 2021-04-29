Hidden Valley in Wildwood to reopen June 4 for summer activities, including ziplining

Hidden Valley in Wildwood, which is better known for skiing, snowboarding and tubing in the winter, is reopening summer activities like ziplining, scenic chairlift rides and hiking after closing last summer because of the pandemic.

It opens for the summer season June 4, the resort announced Thursday.

Hidden Valley, which opened as a winter resort in 1982, introduced its summer attractions in 2019.

The self-guided zip tours feature four spans linked by nature trails, and it takes people over and across the 250-acre property. Certified staff are stationed throughout the course, and guests get to ride the chairlift. It costs $70 and you must be at least 10 years old and 48 inches tall to do the course.

You can take the Gateway chairlift by itself to the top of the resort’s main hill, where you can get views of the Meramec River Valley and a glimpse of the St. Louis skyline and Gateway Arch on a clear day. The resort also offers scenic hiking trails leading up to the peak.

The chairlift ride is $5-$15 and free for ages 4 and under. Hiking access is free.

For more information, visit hiddenvalleyski.com.

