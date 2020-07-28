Historic Shaw Art Fair canceled this year, rescheduled for October 2021

The Historic Shaw Art Fair, typically held in early October in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood, has been canceled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the financial risk of canceling the event at the last minute, the (Shaw Neighborhood Improvement Association’s) Board determined we could not delay this decision any longer,” organizers announced Tuesday.

They hope to hold next year’s fair on Oct. 2 and 3, 2021. All of the artists accepted for this year’s fair will have the opportunity to exhibit then.

The art fair, held in the grassy parkway of the 4100 and 4200 blocks of Flora Place, is the main fundraiser for the neighborhood association. Organizers said they are working on alternative ways to fundraise.

