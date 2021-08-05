Hold your nose: Corpse flower blooms at MoBot for first time in three years

While most avoid the smell of rotting flesh, today people will be lining up at the Missouri Botanical Garden to catch a whiff. The garden's infamous "corpse flower" — so named due to its pungent odor — has just bloomed for the first time in three years.

Garden officials first tweeted on Tuesday that the flower, named Octavia, was attempting to bloom. This is the third time that Octavia, an Amorphophallus titanum, has bloomed: Octavia successfully bloomed in 2017, then attempted another bloom in 2019 — growing to a record height of 93 inches. Another flower, named Nona, bloomed in 2018, the last time a corpse flower bloomed at MoBot.

"Today, Octavia was measured at 87 inches and is still growing," garden officials tweeted Tuesday. Since then, the flower has grown to 102 inches tall, smashing the previous record. The flower is on display in the Climatron during regular garden hours to visitors who would like to see (and smell) the relatively rare development; the flower will also be on display at tonight’s Origami After Hours event from 6 to 9 p.m.

The flower is only at its prime for 24 to 36 hours; for those who cannot make it to the Missouri Botanical Garden, a livestream is available for viewing.

Octavia is the eighth corpse flower to bloom at the Missouri Botanical Garden, garden officials said. The flowers produce a smell that's been likened to decaying flesh, which helps the plants attract pollinators such as flies and beetles.

