Corpse Flower Cam
The Missouri Botanical Garden is eagerly awaiting the bloom of an Amorphophallus titanum, also known as a titan arum or corpse flower.
If you watch on the live camera, the “corpse flower” at the Missouri Botanical Garden doesn’t seem to do much.
But in reality, it’s growing four to six inches a day. And soon, the unique Amorphophallus titanum will bloom, causing a real stink.
Garden officials think the flower will bloom sometime between July 1-8, but they can’t be sure.
When it does, the garden will open for evening viewing so everyone who wants to can see - and smell - the titan arum. The four odor emits from a spike of flowers and often only lasts a few days, often less than 48 hours.
The garden encourages people to watch for updates on its Twitter page, @mobotgarden.
At its last measurement today, it was 71.5 inches tall.
If the stinking, flowery bloom sounds familiar, the most recent one bloomed on Oct. 4, 2018. This garden received five tubers in 2008, and they’ve hosted nine flowerings of the plants.
This bloom is named Octavia, and this is the second time she’s bloomed. The first was on July 9, 2017.
Daytime viewing of the flower is free with garden admission.