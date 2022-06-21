Holocaust museum in Creve Coeur announces Nov. 2 opening

The St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum in Creve Coeur will open on Nov. 2, museum officials announced Monday.

The museum announced its expansion in January 2020, and they held a virtual groundbreaking in November of that year.

The $21 million expansion quadrupled the space of the previous facility, adding new technology, meeting space and room space for preserving more than 12,000 artifacts. Most of the building construction is complete and exhibit installation will begin later this summer.

It will help fulfill the museum’s mission to preserve the legacy of the Holocaust and helping visitors to reject hate, racism and bigotry.

The museum’s name is to honor the family of local Holocaust survivors Gloria Kaplan Feldman and her brother David Kaplan. At the expansion announcement, museum officials hoped for a 2021 opening.

It is one of 22 Holocaust museums across the country.

