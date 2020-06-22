Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags St. Louis to open July 10

Hurricane Harbor, the water park adjacent to Six Flags St. Louis in Eureka, will open July 10, the theme park announced Monday.

The theme park itself opens to the public Monday for members and season pass holders. It will open to all guests on Friday.

Only members and season pass holders will be granted entry to the water park during the first two hours of its operation on July 10-12.

Masks will be required on guests ages three and older, but they will not be required on waterslides, water attractions or in pools.

Lifejackets will be sanitized after every use, and guests will be allowed to ride on a tube with family and group members but will not be allowed to share with others not in their party. Employees will sanitize and disinfect deck chairs, tubes and rafts. Capacity in some attractions, such as the wave pool and lazy river, will be limited.

Guests must make reservations online at www.sixflags.com/reserve.

