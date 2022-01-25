‘I’m the new king of WWE’: Johnny Knoxville of ‘Jackass’ is coming to St. Louis for the Royal Rumble

When the 35th-annual WWE Royal Rumble rolls through St. Louis on Saturday night, it will bring with it “Jackass” co-creator, star and stuntman extraordinaire Johnny Knoxville — and not just as a fan, but as a competitor in the ring.

Compared to the stunts that made him famous, wrestling in the Rumble seems fairly mild for Knoxville, who rose to fame in 2000 with the debut of "Jackass." The reality prank and stunt TV show aired on MTV for only three seasons, yet antics such as star Steve-O swallowing a gold fish or Knoxville fighting a sumo wrestler live on. The show resulted in multiple spin-offs and movies, including the latest, “Jackass Forever,” which hits theaters on Friday, Feb. 4.

Knoxville first qualified for the Rumble, at the Dome at America’s Center on Saturday, Jan. 29, a few weeks ago when he threw WWE Superstar Sami Zayn over the top rope on “SmackDown.” Their feud has continued each week, with Zayn wielding a cattle prod in the ring in the latest episode that aired on Friday, Jan. 21.

Knoxville ended up stunning Zayn with the prod while laughing before launching Zayn over the top rope and adding, “See you at the Royal Rumble.”

In a call with media on Wednesday morning, Knoxville talked a big game about his plans for the Rumble, starting off by stating, “My expectation is pain for those quote-unquote Superstars,” he said. “Their a— is chicken, and I’m Colonel Sanders.”

Knoxville said he’ll be recruiting some of his “Jackass” friends to support him in St. Louis, so fans can expect even more surprises at the event.

“I’ve got some corner men I’m bringing with me,” Knoxville said. “I’m going to have the greatest corner there that night.”

Knoxville’s run up to the Royal Rumble overlaps with his press tour for “Jackass Forever.” He sees entering the Rumble as just another adventure in a legacy of adventures he’s had with the “Jackass” team in the past two decades.

“‘Jackass’ is so much fun,” Knoxville said. “That’s one thing that people that do what we do, they can’t repeat that camaraderie that we have. We’ve been through so much together on and off the screen, and it’s that friendship that keeps bringing me back.”

This isn’t the first time stars from “Jackass” have entered a WWE ring — but a blustering Knoxville seems sure it will be their most victorious.

“People are going to get hurt, but it’s not going to be me,” Knoxville said. “We’re talking about that low-down and dirty Sami Zayn and that pretty boy Austin Theory. There was a pretty boy named Austin Theory who saw me throw Sami out on this back. Some say Theory’s a chicken, now that theory is a fact.”

That wasn’t Knoxville’s only rhyme on the media call: He also cut a promo worthy of the squared circle.

“My name is Johnny Knoxville, I come from the south — I like to talk smack and run my mouth,” he said. “I’m the boy from Tennessee and I’m the king of the WWE.”

As for WWE Superstars who he’d love to enlist in future “Jackass” projects, Knoxville swings for the fences.

“I’d like to drop Paul Heyman out of a cherry picker for a ‘Jackass’ stunt,” he says. “And of course we would love The Rock to be in ‘Jackass’; we would treat him with the utmost respect. He’s the most down to earth guy and such a good person.”

When asked about facing down St. Louis native and WWE Superstar Randy Orton (as well as Orton’s current tag-team partner, Riddle) in the Rumble, however, Knoxville shared only words of respect.

“Randy Orton and Riddle, I do have respect for,” he said. “Those are two guys in the Rumble I do have respect for, but it is a competition, and unfortunately I’m going to have to treat Randy and Riddle just like I’m going to treat everybody else. It’s no reflection on the great people of St. Louis what I do to them in the ring — again, it’s just business.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.