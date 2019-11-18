Subscribe for 99¢

A heated igloo village will soon pop up at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis, and you can rent one for two hours for $250.

The village, which will be available on Fridays and Saturdays through Jan. 25, is new this year and is part of the fourth annual Winterfest hosted by the Gateway Arch Park Foundation and the St. Louis Blues.

If the Blues are involved, that means there will also be an ice rink, which opens Saturday. The rink is free for anyone who brings their own ice skates, and skate rental is available. Thanks to the Blues, children’s skate rentals are free on Fridays.

The igloo rental includes comfortable seating with blankets, up to six ice skate rentals, free parking at Ballpark Village, and table service from the Sugarfire Winterfest Cafe, including $50 onsite credit for food and drink.

On Saturday, the lights also go on at the Salvation Army Tree of Lights during the Ameren Missouri Festival of Lights. The entertainment includes hometown singer Kennedy Holmes, a fireworks finale, free ice skating rental all day Saturday, 12-8 p.m. The festival is from 4-8:30 p.m.

Winterfest also includes a Winter Market on Saturdays and Sundays, free skate rental on Thanksgiving Day, and St. Louis Blues and Cardinals player and alumni appearances on Nov. 30 from 12-4 p.m.

For more information, visit christmasinstlouis.com. For a schedule of rink hours and special events, visit archpark.org/winterfest. 

