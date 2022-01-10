 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Immersive Beyond Van Gogh exhibit extended in St. Louis until March 30
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has been extended to stay in St. Louis until March 30, which happens to be the artist’s birthday.

More than 150,000 people have seen the exhibit here so far, say organizers. It’s at The Starry Night Pavilion, a large tent set up on the parking lot of the St. Louis Galleria in Richmond Heights.

Inside, guests are completely immersed in more than 300 works of Vincent Van Gogh as moving versions of his art are projected onto the walls and floors.

Tickets are sold online only at vangoghstlouis.com. Prices start at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 for children ages 5 to 15. Children under 5 are free. Yoga tickets are available on Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. during January.

