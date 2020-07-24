International Photography Hall of Fame announces 2020 class

The International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum, in St. Louis, has announced its Hall of Fame class of 2020.

The induction will take place virtually on Oct. 30, with seven inductees, one Lifetime Achievement Award winner and one Leadership Award winner joining the Hall of Fame.

"Despite the challenges we face as a society this year, we are proud to add these exceptional honorees into the Hall of Fame and celebrate their contributions to the art of photography," said Richard Miles, chairman of the board, in a press release.

This year’s group of inductions features a wide range of photographers, from photojournalist Lynsey Addario to fashion photographer Hiro. The list of Hall of Fame inductees also includes American West photographer Robert Adams, the “Father of Photojournalism" Alfred Eisenstaedt, fine art photographer Jay Maisel, photographic innovator Duane Michals and contemporary artist Carrie Mae Weems.

Rock music photographer Henry Diltz will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Magnum Agency, a photography agency, will win the Leadership Award.

Since 2013, the IPHF, which showcases more than 2,000 historical cameras and 30,000 images, has called midtown St. Louis its home. The museum reopened to the public on July 8 after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

