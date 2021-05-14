Is Six Flags St. Louis part of your marriage story? The theme park wants to hear from you.

So, maybe you made out with a special someone inside the Time Tunnel at Six Flags St. Louis. And maybe you got the person’s name, and even a marriage, out of that.

Six Flags is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and they’re looking to celebrate the many marriages that have taken place as a result of the park's existence. They’re looking for 25 couples, or 50 people, to renew their vows there on Saturday, June 19.

People who met their current spouse at the park, had their first date there, got engaged or married there, or have a special place for Six Flags in their relationship are asked to share their stories. They then may be chosen to participate in the vow renewal ceremony.

People can enter their stories now through May 28, and winners will be chosen on May 31. Winners will also receive two season passes, and four guests will be able to come with them for the ceremony and reception.

To enter, visit www.sixflags.com/stlouis/events/vow-renewal-ceremony

