It's a girl! Chimpanzee gives birth at St. Louis Zoo

Utamu, an 18-year-old chimpanzee at the St. Louis Zoo, gave birth to female baby around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Photo by Kim Emerson/St. Louis Zoo
Utamu, an 18-year-old chimpanzee at the St. Louis Zoo, gave birth to female baby around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Rosebud is on the left and Utamu is with her baby girl in the center. Beauty is in the back. Photo by Helen Boostrom/St. Louis Zoo
We have some warm, fuzzy, and especially cute news for you: a chimpanzee at the St. Louis Zoo gave birth to a baby girl this week, the zoo announced Thursday.
The yet-to-be-named girl was born around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the zoo’s Jungle of the Apes. The baby and Mother Utamu appear to be healthy and doing fine, and they are bonding in a private maternity area.
The zoo does not know when they will make their public debut.
Utamu is 18 years old and came to the zoo with her mother, Rosebud, from Zoo Miami in 2007. This is her second baby. Her first, born last year, was stillborn or died shortly after birth, the zoo said.
The zoo presumes Kijana is the father, but they will do a blood test when the baby is older because there are other males in the chimpanzee troop.
The gestation period for chimpanzees is around eight months, and primate keepers trained Utamu to allow voluntary ultrasound examinations. They’ll watch her closely in the coming weeks, and say her close bond with her mother will help her raise her own baby.
Chimpanzees are critically endangered in their native Africa.
You can learn more about Utamu's pregnancy and the birth at
stlzoo.org/Utamu.
June 1960
Children help feed Frieda by holding her bottle of milk formula. Keeper John Wethington oversees the feeding. Post-Dispatch archive photo by Jack Gould
June 1960
Two zoo visitors feel the fur of Frieda, the 4-month-old camel. Post-Dispatch archive photo by Jack Gould
June 1960
A child cautiously approaches Misszoo, a 7-month-old Indian elephant that was only 39 inches tall. Post-Dispatch archive photo
July 1960
July 1960: The "contact area" at the St. Louis Children's Zoo, as shown on the official opening day. This image was later republished in May 1961 as part of a special edition highlighting "progress" in the St. Louis area and the impact of bond issues that helped pay for projects like an incinerator on East Grand Avenue, new voting machines and improvements at the zoo.
Post-Dispatch
August 1960
A girl's arms encircle her sister as the two ride on a 400-pound Galapagos tortoise at the zoo's Nursery Village. Post-Dispatch archive photo by Renyold Ferguson
August 1964
August 1964: Henry the orangutan has a birthday party at the refreshment stand of the St. Louis Children's Zoo, complete with cake and ice cream. Assistant Zoo Director Henry Sanders feeds the 1-year-old animal ice cream. Guests (besides Zoo visitors) included Janet the llama, Inky the monkey (being held), Donald the sun bear and Pierre the chimpanzee. Children and animals shared the birthday cake.
Post-Dispatch archive photo
Post-Dispatch
October 1968
Bob Frueh, Zoo animal curator, offers Carolyn, the new 9-month-old Asian elephant, a drink of water and bite of banana in her debut in the children's section of the zoo in October 1968. Joseph O. Losos made the contribution to the zoo after a suggestion from director R. Marlin Perkins.
(Post-Dispatch archives)
Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Children's Zoo
Children’s Zoo staff member Carol Fieseler cares for an animal in the nursery, late 1960s. (St. Louis Zoo archives)
St. Louis Zoo
Niece of the namesake
June 1969: Maureen McGuire and Charles Yalem watch chickens hatch in a St. Louis Children's Zoo incubator. Yalem was the principal donor of the children's zoo.
Post-Dispatch archive photo by Fred Sweets
Post-Dispatch
July 1969
A child pets a rabbit as the kid at the left watches her. Post-Dispatch archive photo by William C. Fogarty
My turn, Grandma!
The little boy in this photo is now fifty years old! He appears to be disinterested at the Children's Zoo, but he is not. He is only tired of waiting for his grandma's attention! A baby sister and a little cousin can be such an inconvenience! For many years after this, the whole family enjoyed numerous visits to the Children's Zoo in St. Louis. -- Mary Canavan, Bridgeton (Tom Canavan, grandmother Ann Canavan, and cousin Anne Lebermann Mika, baby sister Katie Canavan Carpenter in photo.)
Mary Canavan
St. Louis Children's Zoo
Children play with the lion drinking fountain at the St. Louis Children's Zoo, early 1970s. (St. Louis Zoo archives)
September 1972
"A snake doesn't always seem so fearsome." Post-Dispatch archive photo by Larry Williams
September 1972
"Bottle babies come in all sizes." Post-Dispatch archive photo by Larry Williams
June 1973
June 1973: Children find baby animals make irresistible friends in the Charles H. Yalem Children's Zoo.
Post-Dispatch archive photo
Post-Dispatch
July 1973
Mary Ann Moore, keeper of the Children's Zoo, feeds fish as visitors watch. Post-Dispatch archive photo
July 1973
July 1973: Mary Lou Welling feeds a baby leopard while people watch at the Children's Zoo nursery.
Post-Dispatch photo
Post-Dispatch
August 1974
Newborn jaguar cubs Romulus and Remus entertain young visitors to the Children's Zoo.
Post-Dispatch archive photo by Jack January
Post-Dispatch
September 1977
September 1977: A parrot on a keeper's shoulder, part of a parade of animals from the Children's Zoo, converses with the audience before a concert at the Zoo by the St. Louis Brass Quintet.
Post-Dispatch archive photo by Karen Elshout
Post-Dispatch
August 1978
August 1978: Michelle Slade, 6, daughter of John Slade of House Springs, drinks from the lion's mouth fountain at the Children's Zoo.
Post-Dispatch archive photo by Gary Bohn
Post-Dispatch
May 1981
May 1981: Meeting four-footed friends face-to-face at the St. Louis Children's Zoo.
Post-Dispatch archive photo by Karen Elshout
Post-Dispatch
Matt and the llama
I remember my parents taking me to the zoo monthly growing up which has led to me being a zoo member to this day. I can’t wait to keep the tradition alive with my little girl on the way! - Matt Grotegeers, St. Charles
Matt Grotegeers
April 1982
April 1982: Arthur, a 6-month-old chimpanzee, draws a lot of attention from visitors to the St. Louis Children's Zoo.
Post-Dispatch archive photo by Ted Dargan
Post-Dispatch
September 1992
Students from Hazelwood School District gather around a new sign they designed for the St. Louis Children's Zoo in September 1992: (seated, from left) Peterson Allen, 12, Brenda Appleby, 8, Heather Trebing, 8; (standing) Jim Kristo, 13, Heidi Seymour, 14, and Doug Reside, 13.
Post-Dispatch archive photo by Wayne Crosslin
Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Children's Zoo
Children at the entrance to the St. Louis Zoo's Children's Zoo, circa 1990. (St. Louis Zoo archives)
St. Louis Zoo
December 1992
Dianne Moran, as Granny Possum, entertains Meramec School kindergartners with a snake at the Children's Zoo. Post-Dispatch archive photo by Wayne Crosslin
A visit to a spider web
He ran as fast as he could to get to the giant spider's web in the Children's Zoo when she arrived for Boo at the Zoo. He wanted to be a "brachypelma albipilosum" (curly-haired tarantula) and he desperately wanted to wear the costume on the giant web at the Children's Zoo. - Amy Miransky, Ballwin, of her son Townshend. He was 4 years old at the time in this 2002 photo.
Amy Miransky
My, how we have grown!
Since our first child was born, we have made it a yearly tradition to visit the Children’s Zoo and take a photo by the animal growth chart. He started about the size of a red-tailed hawk and is now much taller than a llama! And his siblings have grown too. We will miss our yearly visit to the Children’s Zoo, but please keep the growth chart somewhere in the zoo. Thanks for the memories! --Chris and Lisa Wilson, Ballwin (parents to Peter, 17, Eric, 14, Greg, 13 and twin daughters Lauren and Lydia, 4)
Wilson family
Shulman family
Photos from before the Children’s Zoo was open (after touring the zoo, we were ushered into a meeting room for a face-to face with baby animals), August 1997. You can see my daughter, Darcy Shulman, cheek-to-cheek with a baby fennec fox, my son, Neal Shulman, is in the background with a bald eagle (some one has lifted him up to be nose-to-nose with the eagle) and another care-taker has a huge snake wrapped around his neck. The other two photos capture my son (age 4) and daughter's (age 3) ecstatic with anticipation while making their way across the new ropes course all by themselves for the first time. I'm in the background, my expression is of course one of concern. And the last photo is of Darcy, later that same day, resting on a boulder, "Mission Accomplished!" My children are now 24 and 23 years old. We have so many fond memories of the St. Louis Zoo. I look forward to the next steps and many more shared Zoo memories. --Janet Shulman, St. Louis
Shulman family
Zoo keeper for a day
Grandma and Grandpa who live in California gifted the zoo keeper for a day experience to our animal lover (Henry Hutchison, age 11) in November 2016. He cared for and learned about three different animals and shared his knowledge with other visitors that day in the Children’s Zoo. He overcame his fear of snakes and learned to appreciate them during this experience. --Ivy Hartman, Kirkwood
Ivy Hartman
Forest Park Forever president and executive director Lesley Hoffarth talks about the spring 2021 opening of 17-acre nature playscape that is currently under construction in Forest Park. Video by David Carson and Valerie Schremp Hahn
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!