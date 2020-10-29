It's a girl! Chimpanzee gives birth at St. Louis Zoo

We have some warm, fuzzy, and especially cute news for you: a chimpanzee at the St. Louis Zoo gave birth to a baby girl this week, the zoo announced Thursday.

The yet-to-be-named girl was born around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the zoo’s Jungle of the Apes. The baby and Mother Utamu appear to be healthy and doing fine, and they are bonding in a private maternity area.

The zoo does not know when they will make their public debut.

Utamu is 18 years old and came to the zoo with her mother, Rosebud, from Zoo Miami in 2007. This is her second baby. Her first, born last year, was stillborn or died shortly after birth, the zoo said.

The zoo presumes Kijana is the father, but they will do a blood test when the baby is older because there are other males in the chimpanzee troop.

The gestation period for chimpanzees is around eight months, and primate keepers trained Utamu to allow voluntary ultrasound examinations. They’ll watch her closely in the coming weeks, and say her close bond with her mother will help her raise her own baby.

Chimpanzees are critically endangered in their native Africa.

You can learn more about Utamu's pregnancy and the birth at stlzoo.org/Utamu.

