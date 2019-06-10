Subscribe for 99¢
For reasons no one quite understands, it seems that Justin Bieber wants to fight Tom Cruise.

The Canadian singer, who is 25, issued the challenge on Sunday to the actor, who is 56.

Bieber included Dana White in the tweet, as White is the head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. That is the world's largest mixed martial arts organization.

According to the UFC site, MMA is "a full-contact combat sport that allows a wide variety of fighting techniques and skills from a mixture of other combat sports to be used in competition."

Representatives for the actor and the singer have not responded to CNN's request for comment.

