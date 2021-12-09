Liz Miller's memorable stories from 2021: Professional wrestlers and Nelly being Midwest Nice

Call me a bit of a Pollyanna, but it's hard to look back on the past year and not be grateful for how much as changed for the better.

In January, I didn't think I'd be eligible to get the COVID-19 jab until July. Yet by the end of April, I was fully vaccinated and able to resume some pre-pandemic pastimes I'd missed: getting together with family and friends, traveling with my husband and interviewing sources in person. That last one might seem silly, but it's really what we all missed in 2020 — connecting, person to person, with people in our community.

When I joined the Post-Dispatch digital team in August, I was excited to work with a team of talented journalists who shared my passion for promoting the local stories our newsroom produces daily.

You can't really distill that type of work into a list of five clickable links, though. Instead, here's a roundup of stories I've filed in the past few months: