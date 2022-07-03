 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, St. Louis Post-Dispatch is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Mercy

Look! Up in the sky! Fourth of July weekend fireworks shows descend on the area

  • 0
Fourth of July Fireworks at Six Flags St. Louis

Fireworks explode near the 180-foot tall Colossus Ferris wheel at Six Flags St. Louis theme park on Saturday, July 2, 2022. The fireworks continue there through July 4th, at at many communities throughout the St. Louis metro area. On the Fourth, fireworks shows will be held in downtown St. Louis, Alton, Bridgeton, Chesterfield, Edwardsville, Florissant, Kirkwood, Manchester, O'Fallon, St. Charles, Webster Groves, Wentzville, and other towns throughout the Metro East. Photo by Jack Myer, jmyer@post-dispatch.com

 Jack Myer

Fireworks shows kicked off in the St. Louis area on Saturday night. Here's where to find the best pyrotechnic displays on Sunday and Monday. 

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Fourth of July weekend fireworks at Six Flags St. Louis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News