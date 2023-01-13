Looking for an MLK weekend event in the St. Louis area? Try these.

Celebrations, discussions and programs are scheduled across the region this weekend, leading up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

Here are some of them. All of the events are free of charge.

Saturday

Fountain Park celebration

When: 9 a.m. start; 9:30 peace march

Where: March begins at Fountain Park near Centennial Christian Church, 4950 Fountain Avenue

The sixth annual Fountain Park MLK Celebration starts at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Fountain Park and will include an address and parade.

History Museum celebration (day 1)

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Boulevard, Forest Park

Youth activism workshops, conversations about race and social justice, craft workshops, storytelling and service opportunities, among others.

Youth Fest

When: Noon-3:30 p.m.

Where: Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Center, 5701 Delmar Boulevard

The youth fest includes music, a dance performance by St. Louis Dazzling Diamonds, lunch, prizes and panel discussions and workshops for both youths and adults on violence and crime.

Sunday

History Museum celebration (day 2)

When: 2-5 p.m.

Where: Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Boulevard, Forest Park

Sunday afternoon includes a keynote address by Lynne Jackson, the great-great-granddaughter of Dred and Harriett Scott, a musical performance, and a gospel yoga class for all levels.

Boots to the Streets

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: 3900 Lincoln Avenue, East St. Louis

Join grassroots activists to clean up East St. Louis streets and lots. The activist group Empire 13 is also looking for signatures on a petition to the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate local authorities’ handling of environmental racism and illegal dumping in the area.

Monday

St. Louis Symphony MLK tribute

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Powell Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, led by music director Stéphane Denève, are joined by the In Unison Chorus and its director, Kevin McBeth, to perform a free, one-hour concert honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Reservations required.

Mid-County parade and program

When: Parade at 9:45 a.m., program at 11:30 a.m.

Where: Barack Obama Elementary School, 3883 Jennings Station Road, Pine Lawn; program at Normandy High School, 6701 St. Charles Rock Road, Wellston

This eighth annual celebration, presented by Young Voices with Action along with the communities of Pine Lawn and Wellston, includes a parade and a program featuring speakers Greg Robinson II, who is a civil rights leader and community organizer, and Rita Heard Days, who is the St. Louis County Council chair. Their talks will address achieving justice in America. RSVP required for indoor program.

Washington University commemoration

When: 2-3:30 p.m.

Where: Graham Chapel, Washington University Danforth Campus, 6475 Forsyth Boulevard

For the 36th year, Washington University will commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. The event will include a keynote speech from Geoff Ward, a professor of African and African-American Studies, and director of the Washington University and Slavery Project. There will also be a performance by Black Anthology, Washington University’s student-run production group celebrating Black culture, and the Washington University Concert Choir.

History Museum celebration (day 3)

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Boulevard, Forest Park

The last day in the weekend of events.