Magic House to reopen June 15; MADE on June 8

The Magic House will reopen on June 15 and the Magic House at MADE on June 8 after being closed since March due to the coronavirus.

Reservations will be required at both attractions for two-hour sessions, allowing for deep cleaning between sessions, and guests over age 9 will be required to wear masks, according to YouTube videos posted late last week narrated by Magic House president Beth Fitzgerald and a staffer at MADE.

Guests at the Magic House and MADE will get a free mini activity kit with supplies they can use throughout their visit, like crayons and glue sticks. They can take the kits home.

They have removed some exhibits at the Magic House, and modified and added others. Food at the cafe must be ordered online and can be picked up and eaten outside at tables in the front garden.

They have added touchless sinks, toe kicks to doors in bathrooms, and replaced water fountains with touchless filling stations. Signs throughout both facilities will remind visitors to wash their hands and maintain social distancing.

For more information, visit magichouse.org

