You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Magic House to reopen June 15; MADE on June 8
0 comments

Magic House to reopen June 15; MADE on June 8

Subscribe for $1 a month
2019: The Magic House shows off first permanent satellite location

Legacy Jackson, 9, reaches for art materials at the art supply wall. The Magic House had two fourth-grade classes from the New City School visit their new permanent satellite location at 5127 Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis on Wednesday, May 23, 2019. Photo by Tim Vizer

 Tim Vizer

The Magic House will reopen on June 15 and the Magic House at MADE on June 8 after being closed since March due to the coronavirus.

Reservations will be required at both attractions for two-hour sessions, allowing for deep cleaning between sessions, and guests over age 9 will be required to wear masks, according to YouTube videos posted late last week narrated by Magic House president Beth Fitzgerald and a staffer at MADE.

Guests at the Magic House and MADE will get a free mini activity kit with supplies they can use throughout their visit, like crayons and glue sticks. They can take the kits home.

They have removed some exhibits at the Magic House, and modified and added others. Food at the cafe must be ordered online and can be picked up and eaten outside at tables in the front garden.

They have added touchless sinks, toe kicks to doors in bathrooms, and replaced water fountains with touchless filling stations. Signs throughout both facilities will remind visitors to wash their hands and maintain social distancing.

For more information, visit magichouse.org

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports