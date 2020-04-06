Make 'em laugh, but from a distance: kid entertainers adapt in the coronavirus age

He knows of other entertainers who value the live audience so much they refuse to offer entertainment virtually, for fear people will never return in real life. Jacobs feels differently.

“People understand that this is a very special time in the world, people are begging for some normalcy. And if you can do something to figure out how to do that, especially for kids to feel like it’s their birthday, that’s a good thing.”

Christian Misner, known as Christian the Magician, works as a lawyer during the week and a magician and nights and weekends. Luckily, he can barrister from his St. Louis home. His wife, Johanna Ballou, is a pianist. Both saw their entertainment work dry up.

He performed on Facebook Live and is working with a talent agent to possibly put his performances on Zoom. But he’s had to think about what that means for a magician — so much of his work requires audience participation, like asking an audience member to hold up a playing card or a seemingly empty container.