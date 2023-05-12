The St. Louis Science Center’s new exhibit, which will explore the life of freedom fighter and humanitarian Nelson Mandela, opens May 27, the center announced this week.

“Mandela: The Official Exhibition,” runs through mid-September.

The exhibit features never-before-seen film, photos, videos and more than 150 artifacts that belonged to Mandela, including letters he wrote while in prison on Robben Island, the suit he wore for the opening of the South American parliament in 1996, the desk and chair he used as South African president and the lion skin that draped his casket.

The 10,000 square foot exhibit is produced by Round Room live in partnership with the Royal House of Mandela and RHoM Investments.

Admission for the science center is free, but tickets for the exhibition are required and are on sale now by visiting slsc.org or calling 314-289-4400.