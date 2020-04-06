Maplewood restaurant owners plead for return of stolen pizza trailer

The owners of a restaurant in Maplewood are asking for the return of a wood-fired pizza trailer that was stolen sometime Saturday night.

Tapped, located at 7278 Manchester Road, uses the trailer for events such as Taste of Maplewood.

“As you can imagine this is the last thing we need after having to temporarily close our doors on March 16,” the restaurant owners wrote Sunday on social media.

The owners also wrote that the trailer was custom built, so no trailer out there is exactly the same. They pleaded for a replacement and said they would not press charges.

The pizza restaurant and self-pour bar opened in 2017 and is owned by husband and wife Ryan and Lindsay Reel.

If you have information about the trailer, contact Maplewood police at 314-645-3000.

