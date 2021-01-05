No Mardi Gras party in the streets this year: Most Soulard events move online

Even without the crowds, Mardi Gras can still be fun.

Soulard Mardi Gras, widely hailed as one of the largest Mardi Gras celebrations in the United States, is moving off the streets and onto the internet this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The revelry and occasional debauchery lasts from the Feast of the Epiphany to Fat Tuesday, the day before the beginning of Lent. This year, those dates are Jan. 6 to Feb. 16.

The festivities kick off at 7 p.m. Jan. 6 at facebook.com/stlmardigras and stlmardigras.org. On the traditional Twelfth Night celebration in St. Louis — the Feast of the Epiphany is on the Twelfth Night of Christmas — the festival organizers’ board of directors will meet virtually to decide whether to hold the celebration (hint: yes). Area dignitaries and krewes will petition the board with performances, skits and outright bribes.

Also on the schedule will be live music, a demonstration on making a king cake, cocktail demonstrations, toasts from Soulard bars, and the christening and raising of the Mardi Gras flag.