The newest addition to Grant’s Farm, born on Super Bowl Sunday, is already a champion among the yak herd.

The baby boy, who weighs 30 pounds and drinks a gallon of milk each day, was named KC in honor of football champions the Kansas City Chiefs. He’ll eventually weigh more than 1,000 pounds.

KC was born on Feb. 12, and is one of hundreds of animals born at the Affton-area attraction every year.

He’ll be available to see at the farm’s Animal All Star Lunch and Meet and Greet experience March 17-26. Tickets can be bought for that event at grantsfarm.com.

The farm opens for the season April 15.