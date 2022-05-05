Metro Theater Company announces 50th anniversary season

Metro Theater Company has announced its 50th anniversary season, which begins September 9 with “Bold, Brave, Curious!”

The 2022-2023 lineup marks a return to live, in-person performances for the professional company focusing on theater for youth and families. However, online streaming of Metro’s mainstage productions will continue.

The schedule:

Sept. 9-Oct. 16: “Bold, Brave, Curious!” Mariah Richardson’s play about the power of friendship. Touring schools in the St. Louis region and featured in the Free Fall Family Festival.

Oct. 9-Nov. 6: “Seedfolks.” An adaptation of Paul Fleischman’s book about a community garden. Grandel Theatre. Grandel Theatre in Grand Center.

Oct. 15-16: Fall Free Family Festival. A weekend of free theater. Grand Center Arts District.

Feb. 5-March 5: “Spells of the Sea.” A musical tale of adventure based on a podcast. Grandel Theatre. Directed by Metro artistic director Julia Flood.

April 2-16: “Go, Dog. Go!” Dogs rule a magical world in this show based on a children’s book. The Big Top in Grand Center.

Tickets go on sale later this summer. For more information: metroplays.org.

