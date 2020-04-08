Miss sports? Join Babler State Park online for a virtual 'turtle feeding frenzy'

Nature’s gotta nature, and the three-toed box turtles at Babler State Park still gotta eat.

Missouri State Parks will host a “Turtle Feeding Frenzy” on Facebook Live on Thursday from 2-3 p.m.

Fun fact: the three-toed box turtle is Missouri's state reptile. It typically has three hind toes and the females have red eyes, according to the Missouri Secretary of State's office.

The park in Wildwood is still open to the public, though the state closed four state parks earlier this month, including Castlewood State Park.

Public programming for the parks is canceled through the month, though they are hosting virtual events. Babler recently hosted a live owl pellet dissection as well as ongoing virtual storytimes.