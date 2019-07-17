Now that the Mississippi River level has gone down, the riverboats at the Gateway Arch are back to cruising and entertaining.
This is the 55th year the riverboats have operated out of the riverfront, and high waters caused operators to suspend the cruises in early May. Daily sightseeing cruises resumed this week.
They also offer brunch, lunch and dinner cruises, specialty Decked out Divas and Blues cruises and new comedy theater cruises.
Reservations can be made by calling 1-877-982-1410 or by visiting gatewayarch.com/riverboats. The riverboats are located below the south leg of the Gateway Arch.
See photos from the crest in June
Mississippi River floodwater crests around St. Louis
Mississippi River floodwater crests around St. Louis
Mississippi River floodwater crests around St. Louis
Mississippi River floodwater crests around St. Louis
Mississippi River floodwater crests around St. Louis
Mississippi River floodwater crests around St. Louis
Mississippi River floodwater crests around St. Louis
Mississippi River floodwater crests around St. Louis
Mississippi River floodwater crests around St. Louis
Mississippi River floodwater crests around St. Louis
Mississippi River floodwater crests around St. Louis
Mississippi River floodwater crests around St. Louis
Mississippi River floodwater crests around St. Louis
Mississippi River floodwater crests around St. Louis
Mississippi River floodwater crests around St. Louis
Mississippi River floodwater crests around St. Louis
Mississippi River floodwater crests around St. Louis
Valerie Schremp Hahn • 314-340-8246
@valeriehahn on Twitter
vhahn@post-dispatch.com