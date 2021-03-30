Missouri Botanical Garden extends Friday night hours for peak cherry blossom season

Want a Friday night date with the cherry blossoms?

The Missouri Botanical Garden will extend its hours this Friday night to celebrate the peak bloom of its cherry blossoms.

The garden will be open until 8 p.m. with the last entry at 7 p.m. But capacity is limited because of the pandemic, and advanced tickets are highly recommended. You can buy tickets at mobot.org/visit.

The garden’s collection includes more than 150 cherry trees from more than 30 different species, cultivars and hybrids. In fact, 20 of their yoshino cherry trees trace their lineage directly to the famous trees in Washington, D.C., an announcement from the garden said.

You couldn't even see the cherry blossoms up close and in person in 2020 — the garden was closed to the public this time last year. The garden offered a virtual tour of its cherry blossoms Tuesday; you can see that tour here.

Limited prepackaged food will be available to purchase, along with beer, wine, sake and a signature cocktail.

Regular garden hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.