 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri Botanical Garden extends Friday night hours for peak cherry blossom season
0 comments

Missouri Botanical Garden extends Friday night hours for peak cherry blossom season

{{featured_button_text}}

Want a Friday night date with the cherry blossoms?

The Missouri Botanical Garden will extend its hours this Friday night to celebrate the peak bloom of its cherry blossoms.

The garden will be open until 8 p.m. with the last entry at 7 p.m. But capacity is limited because of the pandemic, and advanced tickets are highly recommended. You can buy tickets at mobot.org/visit.

The garden’s collection includes more than 150 cherry trees from more than 30 different species, cultivars and hybrids. In fact, 20 of their yoshino cherry trees trace their lineage directly to the famous trees in Washington, D.C., an announcement from the garden said.

You couldn't even see the cherry blossoms up close and in person in 2020 — the garden was closed to the public this time last year. The garden offered a virtual tour of its cherry blossoms Tuesday; you can see that tour here

Limited prepackaged food will be available to purchase, along with beer, wine, sake and a signature cocktail.

Regular garden hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nike Denies Involvement With Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes’

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports