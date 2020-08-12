Missouri Botanical Garden's Climatron, other garden areas reopen to the public

The Missouri Botanical Garden’s Climatron will reopen to the public after being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Climatron will be open Thursdays through Sundays, and will be closed the other days so staff can safely care for the plants inside. The narrow paths through the rainforest setting don’t allow this when it is open to visitors, who can now follow a one-way path through the dome.

The Climatron, which is the first geodesic dome to be used as a conservatory, turns 60 this year.

Other garden areas reopening to the public on Thursdays through Sundays include the Boxwood Garden, Carver Garden, Chinese Garden, Ottoman Garden, Rock Garden, and the Herb Garden.

The Missouri Botanical Garden, at 4344 Shaw Boulevard, reopened to the public on June 15 after closing in March.

The garden open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, with the last entry is at 4 p.m. The garden remains closed on Mondays. Advance tickets are encouraged.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.