Missouri Historical Society to host Zoom discussion on local connections to Netflix series 'Self Made'

Have you used your time at home to watch the Netflix series Self Made, the story of Madam C.J. Walker, the first female African-American self-made millionaire?

Join the Missouri Historical Society on Zoom on Thursday at 6 p.m. as they offer a discussion between A’Lelia Bundles, the great-great-granddaughter of Walker, and Linda Nance, president of the Annie Malone Historical Society.

The series was inspired by “On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C. J. Walker,” written by Bundles.

The series also has a character the museum says is “very loosely based” on St. Louis’ Annie Malone who also became a millionaire by building a hair products enterprise.

The women will talk about the series and the power African-American women had as entrepreneurs.

To get to the discussion, visit the link at mohistory.org/events/hollywood-versus-history

If you can’t join the discussion live, the program will be uploaded to the STL History Live playlist on YouTube.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.