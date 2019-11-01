The Missouri Botanical Garden will stay open an extra hour Saturday to give people the chance to enjoy the fall evening sun before Daylight Saving Time early Sunday.
The garden will close at 6 p.m. It opens at 7 a.m. for early walking hours in the garden, and the rest of the attractions open at 9 a.m.
A visit is also a great chance to take in autumn foliage at its peak: the garden has more than 5,000 trees representing 1,100 species, in just about every fall color you can imagine.
It’s also the final weekend for the Doris I. Schnuck Children’s Garden, where they’ll host special activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Pot a plant to take home, plant a Daffodil bulb, get your face painted and learn more about bats and fall pollinators. The children’s garden will also stay open until 6 p.m. Saturday.
The garden is at 4344 Shaw Boulevard in St. Louis.