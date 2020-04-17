MOBOT postpones Origamiinthegarden exhibit to spring 2021

The Missouri Botanical Garden is moving its planned Origamiinthegarden exhibit to 2021 because of concerns about the coronavirus, the garden announced Friday.

The exhibit, which was supposed to open this month, will open in April of next year.

Origamiinthegarden, created by Santa Fe artists Jennifer and Kevin Box, will feature larger-than-life origami sculptures made with metal. It has more than 18 sculptures, including birds, butterflies and paper airplanes that will be placed throughout the grounds.

The Missouri Botanical Garden, at 4344 Shaw Boulevard, closed on March 16 due to COVID-19 concerns.

