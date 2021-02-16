MoBot, zoo, St. Louis Art Museum closed due to snow; aquarium and St. Louis Wheel open

If you think you want to dig out the car to visit a local museum or attraction, think again.
The Missouri Botanical Garden, the St. Louis Zoo, and the St. Louis Art Museum are all closed Tuesday due to the weather. The St. Louis Wheel and the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station, home to a newly named octopus, Loki, are open. The Gateway Arch had a delayed opening of 11 a.m.
The St. Louis Science Center closed on Monday because of the weather, and remains closed — it is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays anyway, even in decent weather. Same with the City Museum, which is open Saturdays and Sundays, and the Missouri History Museum, open Wednesday through Sunday.
Valerie Schremp Hahn
Valerie Schremp Hahn is a features writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
