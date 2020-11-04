Actor Mark Ruffalo's tweet to Bruce Franks Jr.: 'I would vote for you'

Learning Kanye West received 60,000 votes over twelve states in his ill-fated campaign for the presidency, Bruce Franks Jr. responded with a tweet that said “I woulda got more votes than Kanye!!!”
Emmy-winning actor Mark Ruffalo replied with: “Damn, I would vote for you.”
The “Avengers” actor and the St. Louis activist and battle rapper became friends while Franks was on the film festival circuit promoting the Oscar-nominated documentary "St. Louis Superman," which details Frank’s multi-faceted life.
The pair have been buddies ever since.
I woulda got more votes than Kanye!!!— Bruce Franks Jr (@brucefranksjr) November 4, 2020
Damn, I would vote for you. https://t.co/CkUCo2sia8— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 4, 2020
Weekly movie reviews, local festivals and more.