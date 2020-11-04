 Skip to main content
Actor Mark Ruffalo's tweet to Bruce Franks Jr.: 'I would vote for you'
Actor Mark Ruffalo's tweet to Bruce Franks Jr.: 'I would vote for you'

Bruce Franks, Jr.

Bruce Franks Jr. is interviewed Jan. 18, 2020, at Pearl tattoo studio in St. Louis. Franks, a community activist and former Missouri state representative, is the subject of the Oscar-nominated documentary short "St. Louis Superman." 

 Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch

Learning Kanye West received 60,000 votes over twelve states in his ill-fated campaign for the presidency, Bruce Franks Jr. responded with a tweet that said “I woulda got more votes than Kanye!!!”

Emmy-winning actor Mark Ruffalo replied with: “Damn, I would vote for you.”

The “Avengers” actor and the St. Louis activist and battle rapper became friends while Franks was on the film festival circuit promoting the Oscar-nominated documentary "St. Louis Superman," which details Frank’s multi-faceted life.

The pair have been buddies ever since.

