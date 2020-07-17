Award-winning local short films shown July 31

Sometimes, you just want the greatest hits.

The short films that won awards at the 2019 Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival and the 2019 Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase will all be shown online on July 31, beginning at 7 p.m.

The program is free and will be shown on the St. Louis Public Radio’s Twitch channel. Twitch is similar to YouTube, but the programming is shown live. In other words, you have to watch it when it is being shown.

Seven short films will be shown, including “St. Louis Superman,” the Oscar-nominated documentary about activist, rapper and former state representative Bruce Franks Jr., which won both Best Documentary Short and Best Local Short awards at the 2019 St. Louis International Film Festival.

Other award-winning short films to be shown include “Two,” a 6-minute animated film about robots learning about the value of their friendship at a critical time; “The Neighbors’ Window,” a live-action film about a middle-aged woman whose life is turned around when a couple of millennials move in across the street; and “Bodies Like Oceans,” a documentary about a queer photographer who takes transgressive pictures of overweight bodies.

To register, visit https://www.stlpublicradio.org/events/. A donation to St. Louis Public Radio will be requested, but it is not required to watch the films.

