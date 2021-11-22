Awards announced for St. Louis International Film Festival

"Luzzu," a Maltese film about a poor fisherman torn between following traditional methods or making much more money by engaging in black market fishing that destroys the fish population, was given the Best Narrative Feature award at the 30th annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival.

The Best Documentary Feature award went to "We are the Thousand," an Italian film about the efforts of 1,000 fans of the Foo Fighters who put on a concert in a small Italian town.

The juried awards were chosen by members of the St. Louis Film Critics Association. The narrative award is named for the late Post-Dispatch film critic Joe Williams; the documentary award is named for the late Post-Dispatch restaurant, film and theater critic Joe Pollock.

The festival ran both in person and online from Nov. 4-21.

This year, the Best in Fest Audience Choice Awards were split between in-person films and online film.

The in-person Audience Choice awards went to Kenneth Brannagh's "Belfast" for Best International Film, "Twenty Pearls: The Story of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority" for Best Documentary and "After We're Over," which takes place in St. Louis, for Best Narrative Feature.