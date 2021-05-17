Cinema St. Louis announces Citygarden competition winners

Cinema St. Louis has announced the winners of the seventh “Cinema at Citygarden” juried competition.
St. Louis-area filmmakers created short works incorporating nature as a key element. Cash prizes are awarded in three categories. The winning films:
First place ($1,500) • “Lake Loch Pond Monster,” directed by Carolina Diz and Brittany Zeinstra.
Second place ($1,000) • “Ephemeral,” directed by Sabrina Urban.
Third place ($500) • “DesMotivaciones,” directed by Kelly Jimenez.
The jury included filmmakers Jon Alston, Rachel Reichman and Brad Schiff.
A program of the three winners along with eight other competition films will debut May 28 on Citygarden’s video wall. The films will play on a loop 5-10 p.m. daily through June 27 at the downtown sculpture park.
“Cinema at Citygarden” is a biennial program organized by Cinema St. Louis and funded by the Gateway Foundation.
Find more information at cinemastlouis.org.
Calvin Wilson
Calvin Wilson is theater critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
