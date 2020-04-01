Cinema St. Louis postpones slate of springtime events

Along with its other casualties, COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the local independent film world.

Cinema St. Louis announced that its slate of events for the next couple of months has been postponed. Specifically:

The Classic French Film Festival, originally scheduled for later this month, is being pushed back to late July or early August; the dates are yet to be determined.

The St. Louis Science Fiction and Fantasy Short Film Festival, originally scheduled for May 1, may now be held later in the summer, depending on availability at the host location, the Saint Louis Science Center. The submission deadline for films has been extended to May 31.

The organization is working to move QFest from its scheduled dates in mid-May to sometime in July. The entry deadline for films has been extended until April 30.

One Filmmaking Camp that had been scheduled to take place in mid-March was canceled. The camps scheduled for June and July are still expected to take place then, at least for the time being. Reservations are now being accepted for those camps.