'Come Away' goes down a rabbit hole and never, never comes back

What a cast, though. The kids are all fine — Yates, in particular, flashes charisma. Oyelowo radiates fatherly warmth. But that’s not all — Gugu Mbatha-Raw frames the story and narrates; David Gyasi and Derek Jacobi show up; even Michael Caine deals himself in. “Come Away” is directed by Brenda Chapman of Disney/Pixar’s “Brave,” and it’s the first feature for screenwriter Marissa Kate Goodhill, and I have questions.

The more I think about “Come Away,” the more tragic it becomes, and I don’t think that’s intentional. I summarized it to my kids, and it came out nightmarishly. The ending that seems meant to be wistful, even magical, reads instead as appalling, lamentable, gloomy, however you want to say “the opposite of wondrous and happy.” Yet the music, the performances, the visual effects insist this is lovely. This is fine. Is it intended to be a bitterly ironic exposé of a family’s disintegration? Maybe. Maybe! Maybe?