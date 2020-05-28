Documentary on suicide by St. Louis native will air on YouTube

"Wake Up," a documentary about mental health from the perspective of people trying to prevent suicide, has been chosen to be part of "We Are One: A Global Film Festival," which can be seen beginning next week on YouTube.

The documentary is associated with Project Wake Up, an organization founded by a group of friends at the University of Missouri in 2014 after two of their friends committed suicide. It is directed by native St. Louisan Nate Townsend, and hopes to bring attention to problems of mental health by looking at four true stories about people struggling with thoughts of suicide or its aftermath, and trying to prevent it.

The film will have its premiere at 5:45 p.m. June 4 on the We Are One: A Global Film Festivals' YouTube channel and will be available on demand on YouTube for seven days after that.

Evidence shows that suicide is not inevitable for anyone, and that lives can be saved with mental health support.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, help is less than a moment away.

Call 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text 741741 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org for free, confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Weekly movie reviews, local festivals and more. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.