Drive-In St. Louis extends popular concert-and-movie series in Hazelwood

Drive-In St. Louis, which in May launched a series of outdoor concert-and-movie events on the parking lot of the former St. Louis Mills mall in Hazelwood, has extended its popular series through June 20.

Tickets are on sale for these events:

• June 11: Performance by the Schwag, a Grateful Dead Experience, followed by a screening of "The Big Lebowski"

• June 13: The Steve Ewing Band and Special Guest Hounds, followed by "Coming to America"

• June 18: Everett Dean and the Lonely Hearts, followed by "Jailhouse Rock"

• June 19: Boogie Chyld and Arionne, followed by "House Party"

• June 20: Brushville and Molly Lovett

The bands perform on a stage and are broadcast on LED screens, where the movies are shown. Audio is transmitted to vehicles via FM radio. Space is available for up to 450 cars, and the site meets social distancing and health department recommendations.