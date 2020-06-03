Drive-In St. Louis extends popular concert-and-movie series in Hazelwood

Drive-In St. Louis, which in May launched a series of outdoor concert-and-movie events on the parking lot of the former St. Louis Mills mall in Hazelwood, has extended its popular series through June 20.
Tickets are on sale for these events:
• June 11: Performance by the Schwag, a Grateful Dead Experience, followed by a screening of "The Big Lebowski"
• June 13: The Steve Ewing Band and Special Guest Hounds, followed by "Coming to America"
• June 18: Everett Dean and the Lonely Hearts, followed by "Jailhouse Rock"
• June 19: Boogie Chyld and Arionne, followed by "House Party"
• June 20: Brushville and Molly Lovett
The bands perform on a stage and are broadcast on LED screens, where the movies are shown. Audio is transmitted to vehicles via FM radio. Space is available for up to 450 cars, and the site meets social distancing and health department recommendations.
Drive-In St. Louis says six of its 11 previously announced events were sold out.
General admission entry is $40 per car in advance and $50 at the gate (limit six passengers). Spots in the front two rows are $60 per car in advance and $70 at the gate. VIP 15-by-20-foot Party Pods are $40 per person (limit eight) and include valet parking, barbecue, snacks and private restrooms.
Purchase tickets in advance at driveinstl.com, or call 314-528-2020.
All concerts are at 7 p.m. and movies are at 8:45 p.m.; the venue opens at 5:30 p.m. Previously announced events are Friday (Trixie Delight, "Dirty Dancing") and Saturday (Jeremiah Johnson, Chrome and Steele featuring Steve Scorfina). The venue at 5555 St. Louis Mills Boulevard also hosts graduation ceremonies for area high schools.
Drive-In St. Louis music and movies
