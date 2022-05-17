 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Enjoy 3 nights of Shakespeare-inspired movies this week in Forest Park

'King Lear' in Forest Park

Audience members watch opening night of "King Lear" in Forest Park on June 4, 2021. The St. Louis Shakespeare Festival production runs nightly through June 27 excluding Mondays. 

 Photo by Jon Gitchoff

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival is presenting movies inspired by the works of the Bard from Thursday to Saturday at Shakespeare Glen in Forest Park. The screenings, in collaboration with Cinema St. Louis, are free.

The film festival will include:

"10 Things I Hate About You" (May 19), inspired by "The Taming of the Shrew" and starring Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles

• Disney's animated version of "The Lion King" (May 20), the tale of a leonine hero not unlike Hamlet

• "Theatre of Blood" (May 21), featuring St. Louis native Vincent Price as a vengeful Shakespearean actor

Shakespeare Glen in Forest Park opens at 6:30 p.m. Showtime is 8:15 p.m. Filmgoers may bring their own blankets and chairs, and food and beverage vendors will be available. For more information, visit stlshakes.org.

