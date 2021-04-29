 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Fast and Furious' for free
0 comments

'Fast and Furious' for free

{{featured_button_text}}
Fast and Furious 6

A scene from Universal Pictures' Fast and Furious 6 (2013)

 Universal Pictures

The acting isn’t the best and the stories are increasingly unlikely, but let’s face it: The “Fast and the Furious” movies are fun.

And right now, they’re free.

The ninth movie in the series, “F9: The Fast Saga,” opens in theaters June 25, and to drum up interest Universal Pictures is showing the first eight films for free. Each film will be shown in chronological order on Fridays between now and the new film’s opening.

In the St. Louis area, the movies will be shown at Marcus Theatres and AMC Theatres. Tickets are limited and available only by getting ticket vouchers online.

Tickets for the Marcus theatres are here. Tickets for AMC Theatres are here.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Go behind the scenes at Coffeestamp in Fox Park

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oscar moments: History, glamour ... and what a weird ending
Movies

Oscar moments: History, glamour ... and what a weird ending

In what may have been the most abrupt ending since that closing shot of “The Sopranos,” TV audiences expecting an emotional finale crowning the late Chadwick Boseman as best actor were left to ponder a huge upset, an absent winner, and a quick “see ya” from the Oscars.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports