'Fast and Furious' for free

The acting isn’t the best and the stories are increasingly unlikely, but let’s face it: The “Fast and the Furious” movies are fun.

And right now, they’re free.

The ninth movie in the series, “F9: The Fast Saga,” opens in theaters June 25, and to drum up interest Universal Pictures is showing the first eight films for free. Each film will be shown in chronological order on Fridays between now and the new film’s opening.

In the St. Louis area, the movies will be shown at Marcus Theatres and AMC Theatres. Tickets are limited and available only by getting ticket vouchers online.

Tickets for the Marcus theatres are here. Tickets for AMC Theatres are here.

