Filmmaker James Gunn's path to 'The Suicide Squad' began in St. Louis

DC Comics was so enamored of Gunn’s success, he says, that the company let him make a film of any of its comic-book properties that he liked. DC offered him “Superman,” but he didn’t want to make “Superman.” When he was offered “The Suicide Squad,” he asked what he would have to keep from the first movie.

Nothing, DC said, so he started to think about it, along with two other projects.

“I really wanted it to come from a creative place,” he says.

“I spent about a month playing with different forms. I started writing what became the plot of this movie, and it started to sing. It started to become its own thing. I was very excited about the story of it, and that’s what made me want to do it.”

As Gunn sees it, the movie is a war-caper film, like “The Dirty Dozen,” “Where Eagles Dare” or “Kelly’s Heroes” — movies, often with a lighthearted touch, in which a group of tough soldiers go on a dangerous mission.

“The Suicide Squad,” though, is set in the world of comic books.