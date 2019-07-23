The 2019 Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase, which took place over the past two weekends, has concluded with a bushel of awards handed out.
The showcase features the best work of local filmmakers, with the awards selected by a jury.
The biggest winners were Cody Stokes, in the category of Best Narrative Feature Over 20 Minutes, for "The Ghost Who Walks," and Ben Scholle, in the category of Best Documentary Over 20 Minutes, for "Through the Cracks."
Best Narrative Feature Under 20 Minutes went to Mike Steinberg for "The Foghorn Trilogy," and Best Documentary Under 20 Minutes was awarded to Kat Cory for "Bodies Like Oceans."
The other awards were:
Experimental Films
Artistic Vision Award - Randy Shinn, "Louis"
Best Editing - Sam Nickelson, "I Want To Be a Kid"
Best Experimental Film - Chris Aaron, "Locomotive Organisms"
Documentary Films
Best Use of Music - Kat Cory, "Bodies Like Oceans"
Best Sound - Kriss Avery, "A Short Conversation with Christian Zehnder"
Best Editing, Paul Schankman, "A New Leaf: Reimagining Henry Shaw’s Museum"
Best Cinematography - Kat Cory, "Bodies Like Oceans"
Best Direction - Paul Schankman, "A New Leaf: Reimagining Henry Shaw’s Museum"
Spotlight Award (for a film that shines the light on under-represented subjects) - Lisa Boyd, "Prison Performing Arts: The Voice Within"
Narrative Films
Best Costumes - Victoria Rowe, "Hot Cake"
Best Makeup/Hairstyling - Rommie Martinez, "The Ghost Who Walks"
Best Use of Music - Damon Davis, "The Stranger"
Best Sound - Steve Horne, "Rabbit’s Foot"
Best Production Design - Kevin Reeves, "Dante Falls"
Best Art Direction - Damon Davis, "The Stranger"
Best Special/Visual Effects - Richard Taylor, "Shipslog'
Best Editing - Samuele Baiamonte, "Who’s Paisley?"
Best Cinematography - Brant Hadfield, "The Wagon"
Best Screenplay - Debi Bradshaw, "Hot Cake"
Best Supporting Actor - Frank Mosley, "The Ghost Who Walks"
Best Actor - Garland Scott, "The Ghost Who Walks"
Best Supporting Actress - Dasha Nekrasova, "The Ghost Who Walks"
Best Actress - Sarah Rochelle, "Hot Cake"
Best Direction - Holly Voges, "Casualties'
Best Animated Film - Robert Cox, "Sodapop"
Best Comedy - Gary Lobstein, "Catlove"
Best Drama - Dustin Carter, "Rabbit’s Foot"
Best Horror - Micah Deeken, "The Boogie Man"